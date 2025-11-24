Madison Media Omega secures media mandate for Navi Limited

Madison Media Omega, a unit of Madison World, has won the integrated media mandate for Navi Limited (formerly Navi Technologies Limited) following a competitive pitch. The account will be managed out of the agency’s Bengaluru office and will cover offline and digital media, out-of-home and activation.
Navi Limited, founded in 2018, offers financial services through its app, including UPI payments, personal loans, insurance and mutual fund investments. The partnership is expected to focus on expanding the company’s brand presence across platforms.
Speaking on securing the mandate, Dinesh Rathod of Madison Media Omega, said, “We are delighted to be entrusted with Navi’s media mandate. Navi has been at the forefront of simplifying financial services in India and we look forward to creating impactful campaigns that amplify the brand’s vision and drive measurable results.”
Talking about the association, Rajiv Naresh, MD & CEO, Navi Limited (formerly Navi Technologies Limited), commented, “We are pleased to partner with Madison Media as we continue to build Navi’s brand presence across the country. Their experience and integrated capabilities will support us as we build a consistent and scalable brand narrative across channels.”