Manu Kumar Jain joins G42 India as CEO

Former Global Vice President of Xiaomi Technology, Manu Kumar Jain has joined G42 as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its India business. The Abu Dhabi-based G42 is an artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing company that is set to expand to India.
Jain left Xiaomi in January 2023 after an almost nine-year stint at the company. He joined the smartphone company when it was finding its foothold in the Indian market. He became the face of the brand in India and was featured in many consumer-facing campaigns.
Not only did this help Xiaomi win consumer trust, but it also helped Jain build his personal brand. At the time of his departure, he mentioned he would ‘love to build something new’ in a new industry.
“After building the largest smartphone company and one of the biggest fashion e-commerce companies in India, I am embarking on a new and exciting adventure. I am delighted to announce that I am joining G42, a leading global AI company, to kickstart a new AI business in India!," Jain made the latest announcement through his LinkedIn post.
He added, “AI is transforming our lives and industries, and its potential is limitless. There is a great opportunity to harness this power and make a significant impact on India's tech landscape.”
Apart from Xiaomi, he co-founded the fashion and lifestyle e-commerce portal Jabong and worked at McKinsey & Company.