ZEE’s Meenakshi Samantaray joins Metro Brands as the Head of Marketing for Sports Division

Meenakshi Samantaray has been appointed as the Head of Marketing for the Sports Division at Metro Brands Limited. Prior to this transition, she served as the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at ZEE Entertainment. In a LinkedIn post marking her departure from ZEE and her entry into Metro Brands, she wrote, “After spending an enriching half decade with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, it was time to take the next strategic career move. As a protege of Unilever and Future Group India, my heart and core have always been in the lifestyle and retail category. A large part of me has always been inclined to return to a space that could allow me to amalgamate my experience in live entertainment and sports marketing.
And it seems destiny was on my side! I am thrilled to announce that I am joining Metro Brands Limited as the Head of Marketing for their Sports Division.”
With a background that includes experiences at Unilever and Future Group India, Samantaray’s professional passion is rooted in the lifestyle and retail sector. She highlighted her inclination toward merging her expertise in live entertainment and sports marketing, which aligns with her new role at Metro Brands.
During her time at ZEE, Samantaray held multiple roles, encompassing responsibilities such as PR, partnerships, and marketing and communications strategy. She played a key role in shaping the branding and promotional strategies for both the linear channels of ZEE Network and the ZEE5 OTT platform.
Before her tenure at ZEE, Samantaray had tenures in various capacities at ACC Cements, Future Group, and HUL. Her roles in these organizations spanned Brand Marketing, Corporate Communications, PR, and CSR functions.