MIB developing rules for regulating online ads & influencer marketing

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) is in the process of developing rules to regulate online advertisements, including influencer marketing, as part of its expanded mandate under the amended 'Allocation of Business Rules' of July 2023. The changes bring online advertisements, content from digital news publishers, and OTT platforms under MIB's jurisdiction, ensuring greater oversight and responsibility in the digital advertising space.
In response to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, MIB informed that it is formulating specific regulations for online ads as part of its revised mandate. These regulations are aimed at promoting ethical and transparent practices, especially in influencer marketing, which has seen rapid growth in recent years.
As part of its wider efforts to regulate digital content, the MIB has introduced a 'Code of Ethics' for online news and OTT platforms, alongside a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism that includes publishers, self-regulating bodies, and government oversight. Additionally, following the Supreme Court's directive in May 2024, a 'self-declaration certificate' system was introduced for advertisements on TV, radio, print, and digital platforms, though its application was later restricted to food and health-related ads due to concerns about its feasibility in the fast-paced digital environment.
The MIB also launched the Digital Advertisement Policy in November 2023, empowering the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) to manage digital media campaigns. Despite these measures, concerns persist about non-compliance with advertising standards, particularly in influencer marketing, where ASCI has reported the highest number of violations. The Ministry's ongoing efforts are aimed at ensuring responsible advertising, protecting consumers, and fostering a more ethical digital advertising ecosystem.