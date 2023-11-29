Mirum India and WebEngage enter a customer engagement partnership

In a move aimed at redefining Customer Engagement, Mirum India, a Wunderman Thompson company, and WebEngage, a retention operating system, have joined forces.
The collaboration is set to bring together Mirum’s experience and expertise in MarTech and WebEngage's marketing automation platform, setting the stage for redefining customer engagement.
In today's ever-evolving digital landscape, Customer Engagement goes beyond just sending templated emails and notifications. It's about crafting meaningful, personalised, and contextual communications throughout the entire customer lifecycle. Brands need to ensure seamless onboarding, analysis of customer data delivery of highly personalized, real-time communication across channels, and providing a unified customer experience both online and offline. This partnership recognises the need for a holistic approach to Customer Engagement and underscores the commitment of both Mirum India and WebEngage to deliver solutions that cater to the ever-evolving needs of the market.
Mirum has an understanding of digital and MarTech capabilities with a portfolio of clients not only in India but also in APAC and MENA. WebEngage brings to the table simplified customer engagement and retention solutions through a Customer Data Platform, Engagement Tool, and Personalisation Engine. The partnership will transform the CRM landscape, empowering businesses to supercharge their customer relationships with precision and panache.
Commenting on the partnership, Mihir Karkare, EVP, of Mirum India, said, "This is a significant partnership for both Mirum and WebEngage as we are two best-in-class players working towards delivering value to our customers. The strong synergy of WebEngage's robust platform with our expertise in delivering MarTech projects will surely create a more holistic approach to delivering a top-tier customer engagement solution, enabling our clients to achieve even greater success. We have just begun, and I am happy to share we already have some great wins on the way."
Apoorv Sood, Vice President Of Global Business Development and Partnerships, at WebEngage, said, “The digital era has reshaped the way businesses operate, and embracing digital transformation is no longer an option but a necessity. Brands need to constantly reinvent their engagement strategies, whether it involves better understanding their customers, enhancing engagement models, or deployment of personalized user experiences. In line with our core philosophy of Simplifying Customer Engagement and Retention for brands, we are proud to announce this full-stack solution under one roof in partnership with Mirum India. Clients of both WebEngage and Mirum, as well as brands looking to stay ahead of the curve, will benefit from this solution.”