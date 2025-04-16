Motivator bags performance marketing media mandate for Zepto

Motivator, the GroupM agency focused on supporting the growth of emerging brands, has been appointed as the Performance Marketing Media partner for Zepto, a quick commerce platform in India. This collaboration highlights Motivator’s experience in data-driven media strategies and performance marketing.
The agency has been managing Zepto’s account since 2021, contributing to the development of its performance marketing strategy. As the platform continues to grow in the e-commerce space, the agency will apply its performance marketing capabilities to support targeted, measurable campaigns for the platform. By combining technology, consumer insights, and media strategies, Motivator aims to help the platform maintain its position in the competitive quick commerce sector.
Divesh Sawhney, Chief Growth Officer at Zepto, commented, “Performance marketing is pivotal for scaling our operations and enhancing efficiency. We are thrilled to enhance our partnership with Motivator, entrusting them with our performance advertising efforts. In the dynamic and competitive commerce environment, having a media partner that aligns with our speed and optimizes every interaction is essential. This collaboration will refine our audience targeting and deliver more personalised experiences, driving new growth avenues and achieving superior business results.'"
Mausumi Kar, Managing Director, Motivator, said, “In the hyper-competitive quick commerce landscape, where agility, precision, and efficiency are paramount, programmatic advertising will empower Zepto to optimize ad spend, enhance audience targeting, and scale campaign performance through real-time bidding and AI-driven insights. This dynamic, data-driven approach will enable Zepto to deliver personalized, contextually relevant experiences to their customers at scale, further solidifying their market leadership. With Motivator’s sharp focus on measurable impact, backed by GroupM’s advanced media intelligence and technology, we are confident in driving superior outcomes that strengthen Zepto’s competitive edge and set new benchmarks for innovation in the quick commerce space. Together, we are shaping the future of commerce through smarter, faster, and more impactful marketing solutions.”
This win reinforces GroupM’s position as the industry leader in delivering high-impact, data-driven media solutions that drive tangible business outcomes. With its cutting-edge expertise in performance marketing, technology-driven insights, and a deep understanding of evolving consumer behaviour, GroupM continues to be the preferred partner for brands seeking scalable and effective media strategies.