Nielsen’s Gracenote launches CTV ad platform

Nielsen’s Gracenote has introduced a new platform designed to improve planning, buying and reporting for connected TV (CTV) advertising. The platform, called Gracenote Content Connect, gives agencies, brands and ad-tech partners access to standardised program-level metadata to support more precise ad targeting and clearer post-campaign measurement, the firm noted.
Media buyers can use the platform directly to build a private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed deals, or work through partner supply-side and demand-side platforms. The system is built on its proprietary content ID graph, which links structured program metadata through unique identifiers so that buyers and sellers work off the same reference points across multiple CTV services.
Speaking about the development, Kanishk Prasad, vice president of product at Gracenote, “Gracenote data is widely recognised as the media industry’s gold standard for powering consumer entertainment search and discovery broadly. By opening up access to content-based signals which enable smarter CTV ad targeting and better campaign performance, we’re taking a big step towards giving advertisers transparency, control and maximum scale across all CTV platforms.”
The platform allows buyers to target CTV inventory based on factors such as genre, rating and mood, offering more control over brand safety and privacy requirements while maintaining scale.