Niva Bupa announces elevation of Nimish Agrawal as Director, Digital Business Unit & CMO

Nimish Agrawal has been promoted to Director of the Digital Business Unit and Chief Marketing Officer at Niva Bupa Health Insurance, according to an update by him on LinkedIn and other media reports.
Agrawal, who has been with Niva Bupa for four years, will now lead the digital business vertical alongside his ongoing responsibilities as CMO. In his expanded role, he will oversee profit and loss for the digital business unit, including direct sales, tele-sales, and digital platforms such as the company’s website and mobile app. His remit also covers user experience optimisation, business analytics, technology implementation, performance and brand marketing, media planning and buying, public relations, and corporate communications.
Agrawal brings more than 17 years of experience across brand strategy, digital marketing, innovation, and category management. Prior to joining Niva Bupa, he worked on brands including Dulux, Britannia, Pril, and Naukri.com.