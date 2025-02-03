Ogilvy elevates Kunal Jeswani to CEO of ASEAN region

Kunal Jeswani has been appointed as the new CEO of Ogilvy ASEAN, marking a step in the agency's strategic focus on expanding its presence in the Southeast Asia region. Jeswani, previously held the position of group CEO for Ogilvy Singapore and Malaysia. Before that, he served as CEO of Ogilvy India from 2015 to 2022 and was the Chief Digital Officer and Country Head of OgilvyOne in India.
With over two decades of experience in the communications industry, Jeswani has worked with clients including Unilever, Mondelez, Nestlé, Vodafone, BMW, and SingTel, among others. His experience extends to managing integrated election campaigns in India and Mauritius, as well as overseeing communications for the Indian Premier League (IPL) for eight years and leading the campaign for the South Asia ICC Cricket World Cup.
This move is part of Ogilvy's broader strategy to drive growth in the ASEAN sub-region, with Jeswani overseeing operations and collaborating with regional leaders to enhance the agency's performance.
Under his leadership, Ogilvy Singapore was ranked as the #1 creative agency in Asia in the Cannes Lions Creativity Report and was named Creative Agency of the Year at the 2025 Singapore Creative Circle Awards.