OPPO India's Damyant Singh Khanoria joins Sports18 as EVP & CMO

Reports suggest that OPPO India's Chief Marketing Officer, Damyant Singh Khanoria recently moved from the company. Khanoria moves on from the electronics manufacturing company after over three years.
He is said to have joined Sports18 as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.
With over 27 years of experience in advertising and marketing, Khanoria started his career as an Account Executive at Capital Advertising.
After this, he moved on to Mudra Communications as Brand Communications Manager and has also worked with footwear brand Adidas for 12 years in different capacities. He was also the Marcom Lead at Apple.