Palal Bhattacharjee elevated to Executive Director - Marketing Sciences at PHD

Palal Bhattacharjee has been elevated to Executive Director - Marketing Sciences at PHD, following his tenure as Senior Director in the same division. Joining PHD in August 2023, Bhattacharjee now steps into this higher role to enhance the agency's marketing expertise.
With a distinguished career across several global agencies, Bhattacharjee brings extensive experience to his new position. He has collaborated with industry leaders like Wavemaker, OMD APAC, and MediaCom, and has also worked with prominent organisations including The Nielsen Company, Kantar, and Zenith.