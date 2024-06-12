Pharmeasy's Saumil Parekh joins hBits as CMO

hBits has announced the appointment of Saumil Parekh as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
With over 12 years of experience across FMCG, IT and e-commerce sectors, Parekh has held key roles at esteemed companies such as Infosys and Colgate. Additionally, Parekh joins hBits from Pharmeasy, leading the Marketing, Growth and Revenue vertical for over seven years.
At hBits, Parekh will focus on cementing the company’s position as a trusted leader in the Proptech space. He will oversee marketing activities across all functions, including brand, growth, retention and creative functions, driving the company’s growth and market presence.
hBits founder & CEO, Shiv Parekh said, "Welcoming Saumil Parekh to the hBits family marks an exciting chapter for us. His extensive experience and proven success in driving growth and building strong brands are invaluable assets to our team. We are confident that Saumil's innovative approach and strategic vision will elevate hBits to new heights and solidify our leadership in the Proptech industry."
“Joining hBits presents a remarkable opportunity to contribute to the company’s mission of transforming the commercial real estate investment landscape. My goal is to establish hBits as the leading and trusted brand in the Proptech space, driving growth and enhancing our marketing efforts across all functions. I am eager to collaborate with the talented team at hBits to achieve our ambitious objectives," said Saumil Parekh, Chief Marketing Officer, hBits.