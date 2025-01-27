Prasar Bharati offers 20% discount for DAVP agencies on WAVES OTT ads

Prasar Bharati has extended an invitation to all agencies empanelled with the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Policy (DAVP) to advertise on its OTT platform, WAVES. Agencies will receive a 20% discount on total business brought to the platform.
The OTT service, launched at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in November, is now available on Android, iOS, and the web. With a growing user base, the platform has already crossed over a million downloads in December.
This move provides agencies with the opportunity to engage a large and diverse audience while enjoying incentives such as the discount. However, agencies will bear the cost of technical integration, including ad servers and other related expenses. The feasibility of integrating new ad servers will be evaluated to ensure compatibility with the platform’s existing infrastructure.