PROHED wins performance marketing mandate for PokerBaazi

PROHED, the performance marketing agency, has won the performance marketing mandate for PokerBaazi, an online gaming platform for the third time. The announcement comes after the continuous successful implementation of Performance Marketing campaigns by the agency for the past two years, which resulted in growth and improved brand visibility.
The agency has a deep understanding of how online marketing works and has consistently demonstrated the ability to drive results for the platform. With their expertise in digital marketing and social media management, their team has increased user engagement and attracted new players to the platform. Their data-driven approaches ensure that their marketing efforts are targeted at the right audience and have the maximum impact.
Jaskaran Singh, AVP Growth, BaaziGames mentioned, “Working with PROHED has turned out to be a great catalyst for us. Their innovative marketing solutions have helped us stay ahead of the competition and establish ourselves as the leading online gaming platform. Their strategies have not only helped us grow our audience but have also enabled us to retain our existing user base. We are confident that our collaboration with PROHED will continue to drive more success and growth in the future.”
Pulkit Dubey, Co-Founder of PROHED, said, “We are thrilled to have partnered with Team PokerBaazi and contributed to their success in the online gaming industry. Our goal has always been to find ways to target the right audience and implement the most efficient strategies to enhance brand conversions in a cost-effective way at scale. The PokerBaazi team’s mindset to dominate the gaming market with impeccable technological gameplay and unparalleled servicing has ensured better audience retention and given us headway to experiment with new marketing innovation and growth in the online gaming industry.”