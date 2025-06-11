Publicis Groupe has secured the global media business of Mars, Incorporated, wresting control from long-time incumbent WPP in one of the most closely watched pitches of 2025.
The French holding company will now manage the confectionery and pet care company's media, production, commerce, paid social, and influencer marketing operations across more than 70 markets. To service the account, Publicis will form a dedicated unit, 'OneMars.'
The decision follows a six-month review that involved all major holding groups, including Omnicom, Publicis, and WPP. The scope of the pitch, which began in late 2024, covered Mars’ snacking and pet care brands such as Snickers, M&Ms, Pedigree, and Royal Canin. Mars Food & Nutrition, home to brands including Ben’s Original, was excluded from the review.
Mars has also awarded its global brand PR account to Interpublic Group’s Weber Shandwick Collective, which will serve as lead agency. The group already holds parts of the business.
Creative duties, currently held by Omnicom agencies BBDO and DDB, were not part of the review.
According to media reports, Gülen Bengi, Mars’ lead chief marketing officer and chief growth officer of Mars Snacking, said the company aimed to deliver brand experiences and personalisation at scale by putting “fans and communities in the driver’s seat.” She described the new agency ecosystem as “industry-leading.”
Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun said the win would see the agency deploy a combination of AI and human insight to help Mars “build the next generation of brand building.”
EssenceMediacom, WPP’s media agency, had previously retained the $1.7 billion account in 2022 after a competitive 10-month review. The 2025 loss represents another significant setback for WPP and its media division.
The loss comes amid a period of turbulence for the U.K.-based holding company. Earlier this week, WPP announced that CEO Mark Read would step down in December. The company has struggled with revenue declines since the end of 2024, reporting a 5% dip in the first quarter of this year and forecasting further stagnation.
Mars is the third major account WPP has lost in 2025. In March, Coca-Cola moved its $700 million North America media business to Publicis. Most recently, Paramount ended its two-decade-long partnership with WPP Media in early June, also in favour of Publicis, without a formal review.
Mars already has ties to Publicis through its commerce arm. In September 2024, Publicis acquired Mars United Commerce (formerly The Mars Agency) for a reported $600 million. The unit specialises in commerce media and shopper intelligence, servicing over 100 brands, including Mars Snacking.
The media review followed Mars’ August 2024 acquisition of rival Kellanova for $35.9 billion, a move intended to consolidate its snacking portfolio and streamline agency partnerships. Kellanova brings additional brands such as Pringles, Cheez-Its, Pop-Tarts, and Rice Krispies Treats under Mars’ umbrella.