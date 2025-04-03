Punjab Kings onboards Sahiba Bali as marketing & digital content curator

Punjab Kings has appointed Sahiba Bali as its marketing and digital content curator for the ongoing IPL season. In this role, Bali will provide behind-the-scenes coverage and facilitate interactions with players, offering fans a closer look at the team.
As part of the collaboration, the franchise has introduced a digital segment, 'Kandid with Kings ft. Sahiba Bali,' which will feature candid conversations, challenges, and behind-the-scenes moments with the squad. The initiative aims to enhance fan engagement through digital content.
Expressing her thoughts on working so closely with the players, Bali commented, “With my love for cricket, brand building, and content creation, this just seemed natural. Punjab has been the original IPL team - they had never won a title, but this year, I have a strong feeling about winning. Grateful to Satish Menon, the owners, and Saurabh from PBKS for trusting me with this.”
The team announced a special Instagram reel featuring Sahiba, where she was seen in a lively exchange with the players, such as Shreyas Iyer, Harshdeep Sing,h and Shashank Singh. In a lighthearted moment, cricketer Shreyas Iyer even called her a lucky mascot, adding to the excitement surrounding the new segment.