Rajashree R joins Tech Mahindra as Chief Growth Officer for strategic verticals in the Americas

Tech Mahindra has appointed Rajashree R as its Chief Growth Officer for strategic verticals in the Americas. Rajashree, previously the Chief Marketing Officer of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and with almost two decades of experience in retail and marketing, left TCS in July, coinciding with the unexpected departure of former TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan in March 2023.
This appointment is part of a comprehensive leadership reorganization at Tech Mahindra, led by new CEO Mohit Joshi, who assumed the role following the retirement of CP Gurnani in December.
In addition to Rajashree R, other notable appointments join the new leadership lineup. Richard Lobo, former Chief Human Resource Officer at Infosys, assumed the role of Chief People Officer at Tech Mahindra in January, while Atul Soneja, previously with CitiusTech, became the Chief Operating Officer in August 2023.