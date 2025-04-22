Rajkummar Rao becomes brand ambassador for solar company Sun King

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has been appointed as the new brand ambassador for Sun King, a company that manufactures solar energy and energy-efficient electrical products.

Rao, known for his roles in films such as Stree, Newton, Shahid, and Srikanth, is recognised for portraying socially rooted characters. His association with the company is aimed at increasing visibility for clean energy products among wider audiences.

The announcement comes as the company prepares to roll out a series of campaigns highlighting its offerings and their role in addressing energy access challenges. The campaigns, which will run across the country, are intended to highlight the company’s product range. Later in the year, the campaign will conclude with an event where select distributors and partners are expected to meet Rao.

“I’ve always believed in the kind of change that improves people’s everyday lives,” said Rajkummar Rao. “Sun King’s solar and electrical products do exactly that, they bring reliability and peace of mind to homes and families who need it most. I’m proud to support a brand that’s helping India shine, sustainably.”

“Rajkummar Rao stands for the same things we do, real-world impact, trust, and accessibility,” said Surabhi Sharma, Head of Marketing - Asia at Sun King. “Together, we’ll tell stories that reflect the hopes and realities of households across India, and show that sustainable energy is for everyone.”

“Bollywood inspires millions across India, and Rajkummar Rao stands out for his sincerity and connection to real, human stories,” added Sahil Khanna, General Manager for Asia and Latin America at Sun King. “He’s the perfect voice to help us share how reliable solar power and smart, energy-efficient appliances can transform everyday life.”