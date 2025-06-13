Real estate developer Supreme refreshes brand identity

Supreme, a real estate developer with a presence in India for over four decades, has introduced a new brand identity as part of a broader repositioning effort. The update includes a redesigned logo and website, and will extend across the company’s digital, social, and offline channels.
According to the company, the changes reflect a shift in its visual identity and market approach. While the new branding marks a change in presentation, Supreme states it continues to build on the values it has maintained since its founding.
Speaking on this development, Sunny Bijlani, Joining MD of Supreme, said, “We’re Supreme and we’re on a mission of elevating lifestyles through a culture of purposeful design. This mission underlines the company’s emphasis on delivering projects that are not just built, but thoughtfully crafted, where every line, material, and space serves a meaningful purpose.”
Vishal Jumani, Joint MD of Supreme, further added, “Our vision is to redefine the Indian real estate landscape by setting new benchmarks in quality, customer experience, and thoughtful design. This website and brand transformation reflect our philosophy of evolution—retaining the trust we’ve earned over four decades while embracing a fresh, design-led outlook that aligns with the aspirations of today’s homebuyers and communities.”
As part of the rebranding, Supreme has introduced a new visual identity aimed at aligning with its updated market positioning. The new logo features a sans-serif typeface with a simplified design, incorporating an arc element in the letter ‘P’ that references architectural themes.
The redesigned website reflects the updated identity, with a cleaner interface and streamlined navigation. It includes information on ongoing and past projects, as well as background on the company’s approach and values. The site is intended to serve as a central platform for the developer’s communications and customer engagement.