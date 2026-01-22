Reaviva Holistic Health names Bistriti Poddar as Fractional CMO

Reaviva Holistic Health has appointed marketing professional Bistriti Poddar as its fractional Chief Marketing Officer.
Poddar brings more than two decades of experience in digital marketing and brand building, having worked with companies across sectors and stages of growth. She has been involved in developing brand strategies and scaling businesses, the reports said.
In her new role, Poddar will focus on refining Reaviva’s brand positioning, strengthening go-to-market efforts and building marketing systems aligned with the company’s focus on holistic health.
Speaking on her appointment, Bistriti Poddar said, “Reaviva represents a powerful intersection of science, soul, and sustainability, something that deeply resonates with my own philosophy of building brands with purpose. As a Fractional CMO, my role is not just to drive visibility or growth metrics, but to help create clarity of positioning, narrative, and direction. I’m excited to partner the Reaviva team at this stage of their journey to build a differentiated, trust-led wellness brand that balances long-term brand equity with near-term business outcomes, while staying deeply rooted in authenticity and impact.”
Commenting on Poddar's appointment, Shalini Shivdasani, Founder and CEO of Reaviva Holistic Health, said, “As Reaviva enters its next phase of growth, we were looking for a strategic partner who not only understands marketing but also understands founders, purpose-led businesses, and the realities of building something meaningful from the ground up. Bistriti brings a rare combination of deep strategic thinking, hands-on execution, and entrepreneurial empathy. Her experience across industries and her ability to build scalable marketing systems make her a natural fit for Reaviva. We are excited to have her on board as we strengthen our brand and expand our impact in the holistic health space.”
The appointment reflects ongoing efforts by the company to strengthen its leadership team as it scales its operations.