S Balasubramanian re-elected as President of Advertising Club Madras

S. Balasubramanian, National Head - Digital Media, Dinamalar has been re-elected as the 45th President of Advertising Club Madras for the year 2024-2025 at the club’s AGM held on Friday, the 26th July 2024.
Other Office Bearers and Executive Committee Members elected include:
- Murugan K - Vice President (Jaya TV)
- Surej Salim Kumar - Secretary (Digitally Inspired Media)
- Kavitha Srinivasan - Jt. Secretary (Coeus Communications India LLP)
- Umanath V - Treasurer (MediaNews4U.com)
- Chockalingam S - Executive Committee Member (OPN Advertising Pvt Ltd)
- L V Navaneeth - Executive Committee Member (The Hindu Group)
- John Justin - Executive Committee Member (Vikatan Publication)
- - Mr. Ramkumar Singaram - Executive Committee Member (Catalyst Public Relations Pvt Ltd.)
- Stalin Periasamy - Executive Committee Member (Presto Advertising)
- K.V. Kathiravan - Executive Committee Member (Vinisha Vision)
- M. Ramalingam - Executive Committee Member (Ontwikkel Advertising Pvt Ltd.)
- Siluvai Amalan - Executive Committee Member (Mr. A Brand Works)
- Paul Anthony - Ex Officio (The Max, a JV of TRIBES & DDB Mudra)
Karthic Moorthy (Elegant Publicities), Anbuchezhian K, M.M. Charly, P Shree Prakash (Feswa), N. Upendran (Ayati Works), Rakesh (Deepsense Digital), Batul Turab (The Raven Claw), and Ravindran Solomon (Soloverse) are co-opted members of the committee.