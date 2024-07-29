Advertisment
S Balasubramanian re-elected as President of Advertising Club Madras

Alongside Balasubramanian's appointment, Murugan K from Jaya TV has been elected as vice president, and Surej Salim Kumar from Digitally Inspired Media has been chosen as the secretary.

S. Balasubramanian, National Head - Digital Media, Dinamalar has been re-elected as the 45th President of Advertising Club Madras for the year 2024-2025 at the club’s AGM held on Friday, the 26th July 2024.

Other Office Bearers and Executive Committee Members elected include:

  • Murugan K - Vice President (Jaya TV)  
  • Surej Salim Kumar - Secretary (Digitally Inspired Media)  
  • Kavitha Srinivasan - Jt. Secretary (Coeus Communications India LLP)  
  • Umanath V - Treasurer (MediaNews4U.com)  
  • Chockalingam S - Executive Committee Member (OPN Advertising Pvt Ltd)  
  • L V Navaneeth - Executive Committee Member (The Hindu Group)  
  • John Justin - Executive Committee Member (Vikatan Publication)  
  • - Mr. Ramkumar Singaram - Executive Committee Member (Catalyst Public Relations Pvt Ltd.)  
  • Stalin Periasamy - Executive Committee Member (Presto Advertising)  
  • K.V. Kathiravan - Executive Committee Member (Vinisha Vision)  
  • M. Ramalingam - Executive Committee Member (Ontwikkel Advertising Pvt Ltd.)  
  • Siluvai Amalan - Executive Committee Member (Mr. A Brand Works)  
  • Paul Anthony - Ex Officio (The Max, a JV of TRIBES & DDB Mudra)

Karthic Moorthy (Elegant Publicities), Anbuchezhian K, M.M. Charly, P Shree Prakash (Feswa), N. Upendran (Ayati Works), Rakesh (Deepsense Digital), Batul Turab (The Raven Claw), and Ravindran Solomon (Soloverse) are co-opted members of the committee.

 

