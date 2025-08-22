Shemaroo Entertainment expands Anuja Trivedi's role to Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer

Shemaroo Entertainment has announced the expanded role of Anuja Trivedi as Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer (CSMO). As a part of her expanded role, along with leading Marketing, Trivedi will also lead the Central Strategy team.
Since joining the company in 2023 as CMO, Anuja has led brand growth and enhanced the visibility of its TV, OTT and digital platforms.
In her new role, she is now expected to lead strategic initiatives, working closely with cross-functional leaders to unlock synergies across Shemaroo’s various business verticals.
Anuja brings cross-disciplinary experience across strategy, revenue and content development.
Before joining Shemaroo Entertainment, she held leadership roles at Disney Star, World Gold Council, McKinsey & Company, Morgan Stanley and PwC. At Disney Star, she led content strategy for both TV and digital, driving subscriber growth on Disney+ Hotstar and improving TV market share across key genres.
Speaking on Trivedi’s role expansion, Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd., said, “Anuja’s role expansion comes at a time when we are sharpening our strategic priorities to stay ahead in an evolving media and entertainment ecosystem. Her deep understanding of consumer behaviour, market dynamics, and business transformation will be instrumental as we move into our next phase of growth. We look forward to her continued leadership in aligning Shemaroo’s strategic and brand goals.”
Arghya Chakravarty, COO, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd., added, “Over the last two years, Anuja has been instrumental in shaping Shemaroo’s brand story. Her expanded role reflects our belief in her ability to bridge strategy with execution, drive cross-functional alignment, and keep the consumer at the centre of all decisions. This expanded role will help us unlock greater value across the organisation.”