Shreyas Media secures advertising rights for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Shreyas Media, a division of Aadhyasree Infotainment, has secured the rights for advertising, activities, and vending zones at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.
The company plans to create advertising opportunities using hoardings, pole branding, charging stations, sky balloons, activity zones, and food vending machines.
According to the official website of Maha Kumbh 2025, the Prayagraj Mela Authority has selected a group of vendors, including Crayon Advertising Ltd and Vritti Solution, to manage the advertisement rights.
The Maha Kumbh Mela will begin on 13 January 2025 and is expected to attract over 50 lakh attendees across a sprawling 4,000-hectare area. The estimated budget for the event is Rs 6,300 crore, promising an immersive blend of tradition, faith, and celebration over 50 days.
Separately, the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) and six Nagar Panchayats have received over Rs 10.46 crore from the Uttar Pradesh government to fund developmental projects for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.