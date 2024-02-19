Social Beat bags digital mandate for Sukoon

Digital marketing agency Social Beat has won the digital mandate for Sukoon, India's mental health hospital chain, after a multi-agency pitch. Won after a multi-agency pitch, the mandate will consist of overall planning, strategising, and managing the brand’s digital campaigns.
The agency will be responsible for all digital marketing initiatives with a focus on quality lead generation and admission to Sukoon’s hospitals. The agency will reimage the brand’s digital journey and work towards digital performance targets using various digital platforms.
Vikas Chawla, Co-Founder of Social Beat said, “With our expertise, our primary focus will be on artfully communicating the brand’s offerings and their benefits to a diverse and nuanced audience by leveraging our entire gamut of digital solutions, to accomplish the goal of quality lead generation and increased admission to Sukoon facilities. We are excited and look forward to adding value to Sukoon’s primary goals and business objectives & creating a top-of-the-mind recall for the brand.”
Kanishk Gupta, Co-Founder and COO of Sukoon said, “We are confident that Social Beat, with their expertise and capabilities in digital marketing and social media campaigns, will help us optimally spread our message and reach out to a wider audience across the country. We truly believe that our affiliation with Social Beat will help us grow and set new benchmarks in mental healthcare and we promote our brand’s philosophy in India."