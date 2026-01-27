Sony Pictures Networks India announces sponsors for Wheel of Fortune

Sony Pictures Networks India has announced brand partners for the Indian edition of the television game show Wheel of Fortune, which will air on Sony Entertainment Television.
The Indian edition will be hosted by actor Akshay Kumar.
Sponsors for the show include:
Co-presenting partners
Maruti Suzuki
Maaza
Co-powered partners
Pidilite (Roff)
Philips Home Appliances
StockGro
Denver Perfumes
Special partner
State Bank of India
Akshay Agrawal, Head - Linear Ad Sales, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), said, “At Sony Pictures Networks India, we are thrilled to bring the world’s most successful television game show, Wheel of Fortune to Indian audiences and advertisers. Globally, the format has consistently delivered exceptional brand values, and we are delighted to announce our sponsors on Sony Entertainment Television. We have designed the show as an integrated platform where brands can be naturally woven into the content, which helps in driving deeper engagement and stronger brand recall. Our goal is to ensure a seamless experience for both advertisers and viewers. With Akshay Kumar as the host, Wheel of Fortune is set to become a landmark franchise in Indian television for both linear and digital.”
Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are delighted to partner with Sony Entertainment Television for the Indian edition of Wheel of Fortune, a globally iconic entertainment format that has captivated audiences for decades. Driven by a customer-centric approach, Maruti Suzuki has always believed in creating joyful journeys for consumers, be it with products or family entertainment through lifestyle associations that reach multi-generational audiences.”
Pooja Baid, Chief Marketing Officer, Versuni India, said, “Wheel of Fortune is a format which naturally brings families together, and that’s a space where Philips has always belonged. We are excited to partner with Sony Entertainment Television for this marquee property, as it brings global-scale entertainment to India, driven by star power and engaging gameplay. As a brand present in millions of Indian homes, this partnership allows us to show up in a culturally meaningful way, beyond just products, helping us deepen our connection with consumers during everyday, real-life viewing occasions.”
Ajay Lakhotia, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, StockGro, added, “StockGro’s partnership with Wheel of Fortune India reflects our belief that real wealth gets created by making the right investment choices. The show’s emphasis on quick thinking and recognising opportunities mirrors how investing actually works. At StockGro, our goal is to help people move from guesswork to conviction in the stock market and this partnership lets us share that message in a fun and meaningful way.”
Sandeep Tanwani, Chief Marketing Officer, Pidilite Industries, added, “Roff is India’s trusted and pioneering tile-fixing brand. Carrying that pioneering spirit forward, we are proud to associate with the very first India season of the internationally acclaimed game show, Wheel of Fortune. This partnership, along with a prominent role in the show, provides a powerful platform to connect with diverse audiences nationwide - driving stronger brand visibility and resonance in a high-impact entertainment environment. We look forward to being part of this exciting journey with Sony Entertainment Television.”
Saurabh Gupta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Hamilton Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (Denver Perfumes), said, “Wheel of Fortune is a format known for its credibility and strong connection with audiences - values that align closely with Denver’s journey as a brand. We are pleased to partner with Sony Entertainment Television on this marquee property, which continues to engage viewers across age groups and markets. This collaboration gives Denver Perfumes a relevant platform to be part of everyday entertainment, strengthen brand visibility, and build meaningful connections with households nationwide, while staying true to our focus on confidence and modern masculinity.”
Wheel of Fortune is a long-running international game show franchise that has aired in multiple markets worldwide.