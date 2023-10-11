Spearkraft wins marketing mandate for Audio Nirvana

Spearkraft, a brand consultancy has secured the marketing mandate for Audio Nirvana, after a competitive pitch.
This strategic partnership heralds a new era in the luxury audio market, as the consultancy combines its brand-building prowess with the brand's legacy in Hi-Fi audio experiences. Together, they aim to amplify the presence of Audio Nirvana, redefining the boundaries of auditory indulgence and bringing unparalleled experiences to audiophiles worldwide.
Soumyabrata Sengupta, Executive Director of Spearkraft, expressed enthusiasm about this collaboration, stating, "We are honoured to be entrusted with the marketing mandate for Audio Nirvana. This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation, quality, and delivering memorable brand experiences. Spearkraft is eager to harness its strategic acumen to elevate Audio Nirvana's presence and create a resounding impact in the luxury audio landscape."
Shitij Khattar, Partner of Audio Nirvana, remarked, "Audio Nirvana has always been driven by a passion for superior audio solutions. Partnering with Spearkraft is an exciting step towards expanding our reach and sharing our commitment to excellence with a wider audience. Together, we envision a harmonious symphony of creativity and innovation."
The consultancy's comprehensive suite of services, including brand strategy, communications consulting, social media marketing, and creative storytelling, will be employed to fortify the brand's market presence.