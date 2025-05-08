Ad tech firm Sprintexx names Uddit Pandey as Co-Founder

Ad tech company Sprintexx has announced the appointment of Uddit Pandey as its Co-Founder.

Pandey, who has nearly two decades of experience in digital advertising, has previously worked on programmatic advertising strategies, media planning, and technology-led marketing solutions for various brands. His professional background includes leadership roles focused on media innovation and team development within the digital ecosystem.

At Sprintexx, Pandey is expected to contribute to the company’s strategic planning and development of integrated media and programmatic advertising solutions.

“I am thrilled to join Sprintexx as Co-Founder and look forward to building a future-focused ad tech ecosystem that delivers unmatched value, innovation, and growth for our partners,” said Pandey.