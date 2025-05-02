SRV Media announces Chaitanya Sharma as Director of Digital Marketing & Growth

SRV Media has announced the appointment of Chaitanya Sharma as its new Director of Digital Marketing & Growth. In this role, Sharma will be responsible for overseeing digital operations, improving internal processes, developing strategy, and supporting regional business development efforts.

Sharma has nearly ten years of experience in the digital and operations space. Prior to this, he held roles at companies including the Google Operations Centre and Accenture. His previous work has covered areas such as operations management, quality assurance, and learning and development, particularly in digital advertising and optimisation functions.

The company stated that Sharma’s appointment aligns with its plans to enhance delivery systems and expand its digital capabilities across markets.

Addressing this occasion, Chaitanya expressed, "Joining SRV Media presents a unique opportunity to contribute to a forward-thinking organization poised for impactful growth. My focus will be on strengthening our team, streamlining operations, and expanding our digital reach. I believe in building systems that are responsive, effective, and reflective of a collaborative culture. With the right strategy and an inclusive mindset, I’m confident we can achieve meaningful progress and long-term success."

"We are delighted to welcome Chaitanya to SRV Media. His rich experience in digital marketing and proven leadership, especially in driving large-scale initiatives at global organizations, make him an invaluable addition to our team. As we expand our footprint in Kolkata, Chaitanya's expertise in process optimization and his inclusive leadership style will be instrumental in building a more agile and innovative organization. We look forward to the new dimensions of growth and culture he will bring to the team." Commented Dr. Vikram Kumar, Co-Founder & Director, SRV Media