Story Digital bags the digital and creative mandate for Riya Perfumes

Story Digital has won the digital and creative mandate for Riya Perfumes to enhance its brand identity and digital presence. This collaboration brings together the agency's abilities in marketing strategies with the brand's commitment to crafting fragrances, creating a synergy that aims to elevate the brand's market presence.
Story Digital will nurture and grow Riya Perfumes' community by leveraging services like creative campaigning, content creation, social media management, and performance marketing.
Rohan Chawla, Co-Founder of Story Digital, said, "Our association with Riya Perfumes is a big win for our team. Having successfully collaborated with over 15 personal care brands and delivered consistent results for them, our team is excited to contribute their expertise and creativity to continue Riya's legacy in the digital space."
"As a brand deeply rooted in general trade, we're now embarking on an exciting journey to expand into D2C. This is important for us to stay at the forefront of the FMCG industry and forge stronger connections with our customers. Story Digital's young and digital approach aligns seamlessly with our vision, and we're confident they will propel us further into the digital era," Vaibhav Bolwani, Brand Manager, Riya Lifestyle, said.