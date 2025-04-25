Sungrow Europe appoints Content Digital Agency for digital media activations

Content Digital Agency (CDA) has been appointed as Sungrow Europe's digital media partner for the European region. The agency will manage digital media activations across 20 countries. Sungrow, a player in PV inverter shipments, is focused on innovation and sustainability in the renewable energy sector. CDA will support Sungrow in enhancing its digital presence across Europe.

"We are excited to partner with Content Digital Agency to strengthen our digital presence in the European market," said Zaid Basheer, Senior Digital Marketing Manager at Sungrow Europe. "Their expertise in digital marketing will help us to enhance the communication of our brand values and solutions to our target audience.”

"We are thrilled to partner with Sungrow Europe," said Zubin Nalawalla, Founder of Content Digital Agency. "Our team is committed to delivering innovative digital solutions that meet Sungrow's marketing objectives and contribute to their continued success in the renewable energy sector.”

“What started as a pilot campaign has resulted in a strong association, and it’s a testament of our agency’s capabilities and expertise in delivering effective results.” said Rayo Sarkari, Chief Communications Officer at Content Digital Agency.