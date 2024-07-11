SW Network bags the media mandate for Nef’s Finds

SW Network has recently secured the media mandate for Nef’s Finds. The media mandate was awarded after a multi-agency pitch, a testament to SW Network's expertise, and will be overseen by SW Network’s Delhi headquarters.
Under this media mandate, SW Network will be dedicated to enhancing brand perception and expanding its reach through strategic media initiatives.
“The rise of slow fashion in India, particularly among the youth, is a trend we've been closely watching. Our collaboration with Nef's Finds is a testament to our shared vision of blending creativity with strategic impact. We are excited to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of Nef's Finds' slow fashion ethos, fostering a more meaningful connection with their audience," said Raghav Bagai, co-founder of SW Network.
Neferati Joshi, Founder and CEO of Nef’s Finds, commented on this partnership, "Nef's Finds has always believed in clothing and accessories that transcend seasons and celebrate the spirit of endless summers and carefree moments. We see this collaboration with SW Network as a strategic move that will amplify our brand narrative and engage with a wider audience that values sustainable and stylish choices. Our aim at Nef's Finds is to redefine fashion norms while creating a more sustainable and exclusive experience.”