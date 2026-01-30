Swiggy’s ad spends cross ₹1,100 crore in Q3 as losses widen to ₹1,065 crore: Report

Food delivery and quick commerce platform Swiggy reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1,065 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3 FY26), widening from a ₹799 crore loss in the year-ago period, even as topline performance strengthened sharply.
A key cost driver was advertising and sales promotion spends, which rose 47.5 % year-on-year to ₹1,108 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with ₹751 crore in the same quarter last year, highlighting aggressive brand marketing and user acquisition efforts. Sequentially, ad spends also increased from about ₹1,039 crore in Q2 FY26.
Revenue from operations surged 54 % year-on-year to ₹6,148 crore, compared with ₹3,993 crore in Q3 FY25, reflecting strong demand across its core businesses. Total income for the quarter was ₹6,244 crore, up from ₹4,096 crore a year earlier.
Overall expenses for the quarter climbed about 49 % to ₹7,298 crore, with higher delivery-related charges and employee costs adding to the cost base.
During the quarter, Swiggy raised ₹10,000 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) and completed the sale of its entire stake in Rapido for ₹2,399 crore, generating a gain recognised in the previous quarter. The board also approved restructuring of its Instamart business into a step-down subsidiary.
For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, Swiggy’s revenue from operations grew to ₹16,670 crore from ₹10,817 crore a year earlier, while cumulative losses widened to ₹3,354 crore compared with ₹2,036 crore in the corresponding period last year.