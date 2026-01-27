Swiggy enables food and grocery orders through ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini

Swiggy Ltd has introduced new integrations that allow users to place food, grocery and dining orders through AI tools, marking an expansion of conversational commerce across its platforms.
The rollout applies to Swiggy Food, Instamart and Dineout, enabling users to order items or make restaurant reservations using AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Claude and Google Gemini. The integrations are built using the Model Context Protocol, or MCP, an open-source framework that connects AI systems to live services and data.
Instamart, a quick-commerce platform, adopted MCP, allowing users to browse and purchase from its catalogue using natural language prompts rather than navigating the app.
Under the system, users can issue requests such as ordering ingredients for a specific recipe or choosing a restaurant based on preferences. The AI agent then completes tasks including searching options, building a cart, applying offers, confirming addresses, placing orders and tracking delivery. For dining reservations, the system can check availability and complete bookings in a single interaction.
Speaking on the development, Madhusudhan Rao, Chief Technology Officer, Swiggy, said, “India’s convenience needs are deeply contextual, shaped by everyday moments, family routines, personal preferences, and time constraints. Swiggy has always focused on solving for convenience at scale, and conversational commerce takes that a step further by allowing users to simply express what they want, when they want it, whether it is to book a table at their favourite restaurant or order drinks and snacks for a match-viewing party. By bringing MCP to quick commerce, food delivery, and dining out, we’re removing friction from daily decisions and enabling a level of ease, personalisation, and joy that makes on-demand convenience feel effortless.”
The MCP-based system could support future use cases such as meal planning, dietary preferences and occasion-based shopping, while maintaining privacy and security controls.