Swish's human billboards spark debate in Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, a promotional approach has caught the public's attention. Swish, a Bengaluru-based food delivery startup, has turned to a different form of advertising, human ads. This method has led to a mixed response online, as pictures and videos of the human advertisements have gone viral on social media.
The ads feature individuals walking through city streets at night, carrying illuminated boards displaying details about Swish’s 10-minute food delivery service. The image of these human advertisements prompted reactions that varied from concern to admiration.
While some users expressed discomfort, labelling the practice as 'disgraceful' and 'dehumanising,' others were more supportive.
This human ad strategy comes months after the platform launched its 10-minute food delivery service. Co-founder Ujjwal Sukheja shared the concept on X (formerly Twitter), explaining the company's focus on minimising delivery time through integrated technology and logistics.
The platforms' latest marketing move has once again sparked conversations around creative advertising methods in a competitive city where brands often vie for the public’s attention with larger than life billboards and eye catching campaigns.
The question of whether human ads should be used as a marketing strategy raises important ethical considerations. On one hand, it showcases creativity and innovation, allowing brands to stand out in an overcrowded advertising landscape. On the other, it can be seen as exploitative or dehumanising, particularly if it places undue physical strain on individuals or reduces their worth to mere advertising tools. The balance between pushing creative boundaries and respecting human dignity remains a critical point of discussion for brands looking to make an impact without crossing ethical lines.