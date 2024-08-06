Tata Digital appoints Yashwant Kumar as VP - Marketing

Yashwant Kumar has been appointed as the Vice President of Marketing at Tata Digital, highlighting his expertise and leadership in driving strategic initiatives within the organisation.
Announcing this new chapter in a LinkedIn post, Kumar said, "I’m honoured to step into the role of Vice President of Marketing at Tata Digital. This milestone is a reflection of the incredible teamwork and phenomenal efforts from our leaders and my wonderful colleagues. I look forward to marching ahead with our innovative strategies and making a meaningful impact. Excited for what lies ahead!!"
Prior to his role at Tata, he held the position of Senior Director of Charging at Ola Electric and co-founded GenY Labs and GenY Medium. His early career includes roles at Procter & Gamble, where he managed branding for Pantene and Pringles across Southeast Asia, and held positions in product development in both Beijing and Cincinnati.
