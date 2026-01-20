Team Pumpkin secures social media and performance marketing mandate for Köche

Team Pumpkin, a digital marketing agency, has secured the social media and performance marketing mandate for Köche, a brand that makes everyday appliances.
The partnership took effect in August 2025.
Speaking on the partnership, Bharath Sankhla, director at Köche, said, “We are delighted to venture into our exclusive collaboration with Team Pumpkin. I am certain that this partnership will steer our marketing efforts in the right direction and establish a meaningful audience presence. Together, we are working towards our specific marketing objectives and setting the right path ahead.”
Commenting on securing the mandate, Rashi Garodia, Business Head at Team Pumpkin in Kolkata, said the agency would focus on building the brand’s identity across India. “Our creative team is thrilled to work on Köche’s pan-India reach and add to its distinctiveness in this competitive market. Our strategy is already in the pipeline, where we focus on building its strong identity and creating a scalable presence for this newly launched brand,” she said.