Technology firm Nihilent introduces emotion AI engine Emoscape

Technology firm Nihilent has introduced 'Emoscape,' an artificial intelligence engine designed to interpret human emotions using 3D motion capture and non-invasive camera input. Unveiled in Pune, the system draws on classical Indian emotional frameworks from the Natyashastra, a centuries-old Sanskrit text on performance and expression.
According to the company, Emoscape can identify emotional states with a high degree of accuracy, using AI algorithms to decode human behaviour across sectors including healthcare, education, workplace wellness, and sports.
“Technology should serve a higher human purpose. With Emoscape, we introduce AI that respects the emotional core of human interaction, merging classical Indian emotional theory with AI innovation. This offers new ways for industries to interact with human emotions, bringing clarity, empathy, and awareness to healthcare, education, sports, and workplace wellness,” said L. C. Singh, Founder of Nihilent.
In addition to therapeutic and institutional settings, the company highlighted potential use in advertising and marketing, where understanding consumer sentiment could influence campaign design and delivery. By interpreting subtle emotional cues, the system may assist brands in aligning messages with target audience emotions in real time.
Industry analysts suggest that such emotion-based AI tools may shift how organisations assess engagement, though concerns around data ethics and emotional privacy remain ongoing.
Nihilent has not released details on deployment timelines or commercial partnerships for Emoscape.