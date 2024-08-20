Tempest wins IAA/Rotary Autism awareness contest

The entry from Tempest Advertising for the cause-related campaign to create awareness about Autism has been selected as the winning campaign by the jury consisting of Anupama Ramaswamy, Jt. M.D. and CCO, Havas, Mukund Olety, CCO, VML, K.V. Sridhar (Pops) and Raj Nair, CCO, Garage.
Avinash Pandey, President - India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA), said, "The IAA has always supported good causes. In the past we have run campaigns about voter apathy, saving soil, domestic violence, elder care, staggered working hours, employee welfare and so on. This is because we have always said that communication is a force for good. And our friends in the creative industry as well as in the media have always supported us in these efforts. This year, the Rotary District 3151 will be partnering with us and spreading this important message through their over 110 Clubs and over 6500 members."
For Tempest, the copywriter was Raghu, Design was by Antony and research was by Zubair and Abhishek.