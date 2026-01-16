Thums Up unveils new brand identity in first major redesign in over 20 years

Thums Up has rolled out a new visual identity, marking the cola brand’s first major redesign in more than two decades.
The updated design retains core elements of the original logo while introducing sharper typography and a revised colour palette. The brand said the changes are intended to work consistently across digital platforms and retail shelves.
The update reflects a broader shift in how the brand presents itself, while retaining elements associated with its long-standing image, the brand said.
The rebrand was developed by the brand’s in-house design team in collaboration with design agency SUPERULTRARARE. Since its launch in 1977, the logo has been refreshed only three times.
Commenting on the refreshed identity, Sumeli Chatterjee, Senior Director, Sparkling Flavours, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, excitedly added, “For nearly five decades, Thums Up has been a defining force in youth culture, representing bold and relentless confidence with an unmistakably ‘toofani’ spirit. Its iconic ‘Taste The Thunder’ line, strong taste, and adventurous communication have inspired generations, making it the drink of choice of young India. The new Thums Up visual identity is a strategic step forward that reinforces our cultural relevance as we unlock the next phase of growth and make the brand world more dynamic, distinctive and exciting for the future.”
Matthew Kenyon, Founder, The SUPERULTRARARE, added, “We set out to distill the core essence of what Thums Up represents and what emerged was a powerful cultural signal - strong, resilient, and iconic…just ready for the present. Building on this, we sharpened the identity by preserving what consumers love while amplifying what lies ahead - resulting in a bolder, clearer expression designed for today’s Indian youth.”