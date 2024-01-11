Togglehead launches sports marketing division

Togglehead has expanded into its service portfolio with the introduction of Togglehead Sports.
With the launch of Togglehead Sports, the company aims to leverage its expertise in digital marketing and media to offer comprehensive solutions tailored specifically for the sports industry. Togglehead Sports will focus on delivering a wide range of services, including digital marketing, content creation, media management, and technology solutions, all tailored to meet the unique needs of sports organisations, sports leagues and sporting talent. The new division aims to elevate the visibility, engagement, and success of its clients in the sports industry.
The venture will be led by sports-marketing expert, Mazhar Gadiwala, Vice President – Togglehead Sports. Before this, Mazhar led both, on-ground as well as digital marketing campaigns in India for Manchester City and LALIGA. He has also worked with Chelsea FC in London and the likes of Manchester United as well as The Premier League.
Mazhar said, “Returning to India (from England) was a strategic move, given the continuously growing market and immense potential in the sports industry. The future for sports in the country looks incredibly promising, and at Togglehead Sports, we are enthusiastic about contributing to shaping the future of sports in India. We've noticed a need for innovative, tailored marketing solutions within the Indian sports industry. The growing market, coupled with this identified gap, presents a unique opportunity for us to make a meaningful impact. I look forward to leveraging our expertise at Togglehead to make a significant impact in the sports marketing arena and contribute to the overall growth of sports in our country.”
"We ran a pilot with some sports brands over the past few years and the response from the clients was always positive. As a sports enthusiast myself, I am thrilled that we have kicked off this exciting new department with Togglehead Sports. The addition of Mazhar to lead our sports division is pivotal to our plan of establishing us as the premier sports marketing agency in India. Our mission is to infuse a data-driven approach into the sports marketing landscape, blending our digital expertise with a shared passion for sports. We are not just aiming to be a sports marketing agency; we aspire to be the best in the business.”, said Aatef Bham, Co-Founder & Director at Togglehead.
“The current set of sports marketing companies in India have a good understanding of sports along with sports marketing but very few infuse data-driven analytics to build strategy, and that’s where we come in. We eagerly anticipate forging lasting partnerships and playing a significant role in the success stories of sports organisations across the nation” said Krish Ramnani, Co Founder, Togglehead.