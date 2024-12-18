TRAI discusses provisions for broadcasting services under Telecom Act

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) hosted an open house discussion (OHD) today to review a consultation paper, on the 'Framework for Service Authorisations for the provision of Broadcasting Services under the Telecommunications Act, 2023'.
Another OHD will be held on December 20 to discuss the consultation paper on the 'Regulatory Framework for Ground-Based Broadcasters'. The body, previously held an OHD on December 17 to address the 'Terms and Conditions of Network Authorisations to be Granted Under the Telecommunications Act, 2023'.
During the December 17 discussion, industry stakeholders opposed the mandatory registration or licensing of content delivery networks (CDNs). TRAI’s consultation seeks input on the terms and conditions for network authorisation, including CDNs.
Industry members, such as Reliance Jio, Tata Communications, the Motion Picture Association, and the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), have expressed concerns that mandatory regulation of CDNs could stifle innovation, investment, and growth in the sector.
TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti and Secretary Atul Kumar Chaudhary were present at the discussion alongside representatives from the telecom industry and associations. The body had previously issued recommendations in 2022, suggesting that CDN providers ensure interconnectivity with telecom operators does not compromise network quality of service (QoS).
The OHD on December 18 regarding the consultation paper on broadcasting services under the Telecom Act is notable, as stakeholders such as the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA), and FICCI have strongly opposed TRAI's proposal to bring broadcasting services under the Act's authorisation regime.
The IBDF has called for TRAI to limit its recommendations to carriage-related aspects of broadcasting and exclude content-related matters from any proposed authorisation framework. It also urged TRAI to address constitutional concerns over content regulation before creating new regulatory frameworks.
On December 20, broadcasting industry stakeholders will discuss the consultation paper on the 'Regulatory Framework for Ground-Based Broadcasters'. The guidelines issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) for uplinking and downlinking satellite television channels in India require broadcasters to use satellite mediums to provide their channels to Distribution Platform Operators (DPOs).