Uorfi Javed dresses up as bread for the collaboration with The Health Factory

The Health Factory announces its latest collaboration with actor Uorfi Javed. This partnership marks a significant step in the brand's mission to inspire healthier eating habits by advocating for the consumption of the right bread for daily nutritional needs.
Partnering up with fashion and social media icon Uorfi Javed, known for setting fashion trends, The Health Factory aims to captivate Gen Z and a broader audience through a social media reel. The reel ad will be shared across various digital and social media platforms and major media channels, offering entertaining content to encourage viewers to choose healthier Original Zero Maida Bread over regular whole wheat or brown bread.
Expressing her excitement about the collaboration, Uorfi Javed said, "As an actor, I hold deep commitment to staying healthy. I consciously opt for clean eating, prefer gluten free products as it is the way to go for a healthier gut, while propogating healthier lifestyle choices. The Health Factory's initiative is inspiring millennials and Gen Zs to reimagine their bread choices. It's been an absolute joy being a part of this campaign."
At the heart of this collaboration lies the message encapsulated in the slogan #Bread Badlo Aadat Nahi (Change the Bread, Not the Habit), reflecting The Health Factory's stance on reshaping attitudes towards bread consumption. Through compelling content, the collaboration aims to disseminate this message to a wider audience across various digital platforms.