Ex-Shemaroo Varsha Ojha joins Cuddles Foundation as CMO

Varsha Ojha has recently assumed the role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Cuddles Foundation. Prior to joining, Ojha served as Head of Marketing & Communications - OTT, Digital, Broadcast & Syndication at Shemaroo.
Announcing her new position on LinkedIn, Ojha expressed a profound connection to her role at Cuddles Foundation, emphasizing her dedication to leveraging marketing expertise to support children battling cancer. She noted, "This opportunity aligns deeply with my personal experiences and passions, allowing me to make a meaningful impact in their lives."
With a career spanning 22 years, Ojha has held roles at prominent organisations including Radio City, Midday, Group M, Walt Disney Television, and Sony TV, among others.