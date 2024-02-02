Varun Anchan joins MullenLowe Lintas Group as ECD

Varun Anchan has joined MullenLowe Lintas Group as the Executive Creative Director. Anchan made the announcement public through a LinkedIn post.
According to his LinkedIn profile, as the ECD, Anchan will be responsible for leading the way in pivoting the digital realm, where the convergence of creativity and innovation redefines the future of brands.
Anchan assumed this role in January 2024.
Before joining the agency, Varun Anchan was a part of VML for over a year as the Creative Lead at Studio X (An Agency for Coca-Cola India). In a career spanning 17 years, Varun Anchan has been a part of various agencies, including Ogilvy, The 120 Media Collective, Dentsu Webchutney, The Glitch and more.