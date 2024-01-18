Ved Agarwal joins Grip Invest as CMO

Grip Invest today announced the appointment of Ved Agarwal as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). He will lead full-funnel demand generation, along with brand development and market expansion.
Onboarding Ved to the leadership, Nikhil Aggarwal, CEO and Co-Founder, Grip Invest said, “I am glad to welcome Ved to the GRIP Invest family. With investment products starting from as low as Rs 1000, we are looking to drive them as consumer products as opposed to traditional financial products and onboarding Ved will help us actualise that vision. Ved brings deep knowledge in Integrated Marketing for building consumer brands which entails skilfully curating brand strategy, navigating digital ecosystems, and making data & analytics a central growth anchor. Ved will play a crucial role in building a robust Content-Community-Commerce model that will drive awareness, growth & trust for Grip Invest.”
Stepping into his new role, Ved Agarwal, CMO, Grip Invest said, “I am thrilled to be joining Grip Invest to lead Marketing. Building a market-first category which operates at the intersection of Brand, Technology and Data is extremely exciting. Exponential demand around newer investment products, democratised pricing and increased regulation and transparency strongly indicates a great consumer story unfolding. In this role, I wish to leverage AI, ML, Web3, and automation to build the brand’s superpowers and leverage data & analytics to deliver disruptive brand outcomes. I look forward to building a high-trust brand by bringing together my learnings across digital & traditional ecosystems.”
Agarwal has a vast experience in building consumer brands and businesses in FMCG and consumer-technology sectors. He has contributed to organisations such as Cadbury, ITC, Marico, Amazon, and D2C food brand, True Elements.