VideoVerse co-founders quit to launch AI startup

Saket Dandotia and Alok Patil, have announced their exit from Videoverse to launch a new Generative AI startup – Onetab.
The serial entrepreneurs have partnered with Sonal Dandotia for Onetab. Sonal has been closely associated with Dandotia and Patil in their prior entrepreneurial ventures and brings her experience in operations and financials to Onetab.
Saket Dandotia, Founder of Onetab said, “With Onetab we aim to streamline the communication and collaboration process by consolidating all necessary tools into a single tab. This means that developers can focus on their tasks without the hassle of switching between multiple tabs to coordinate with team members. From API testing to Dev Ops, task management, development, and communication, Onetab promises to provide a one-stop solution, ultimately boosting productivity, minimizing errors, and reducing costs. By eliminating the need for multiple tool subscriptions throughout the development lifecycle, Onetab is set to disrupt the communication and collaboration space.”
“Onetab has a unique feature, Onetab Insight (data science and analytics), which empowers users to interact with their databases using natural language and receive reports in a visually appealing format, all powered by the company's proprietary LLM models. With a strong focus on channel partners and a robust go-to-market strategy, the company aims to generate $200 million in revenue over the next three years”, he further added.