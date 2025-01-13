Vikram Sakhuja receives AAAI’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Madison Media, a unit of Madison World announced that Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO of Madison Media & OOH, has been honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI). This award recognises his contributions to the advertising industry and his leadership in transforming the media and out-of-home (OOH) sectors.
With over 38 years of experience in marketing, media, and advertising, Sakhuja has made many contributions to the industry. Prior to joining Madison World, he held leadership roles, including Global CEO at Maxus Worldwide, Global Strategy Development Officer at GroupM, CEO of GroupM South Asia, and CEO of Mindshare South Asia. In addition to his current role at Madison, he holds key positions across the industry. He was recently appointed Vice-Chairman of the Media Research Users Council of India (MRUC). He also serves as Chairman of the BARC Tech Committee, the IRS Tech Committee, and the IBDF-AAAI sub committee. Furthermore, he is the Co-Chairman of the ABC Council, a member of the AAAI Board, and a former President of the Ad Club Bombay.
In response to the honour, Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World, remarked, "This lifetime achievement award is a testament to Vikram’s tireless work ethic, his passion for excellence and his commitment to making a positive impact on the media industry as a whole."
Expressing his gratitude, Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH, said, “I am truly humbled to have been given the Lifetime Achievement Award by AAAI. When I look at the list of 31 recipients before me, it’s genuinely humbling because they were all legends. I am a mere mortal. That said, it is brilliant to receive this validation from my peers. I thank the entire industry for this lovely honour that I’ve been bestowed with.”