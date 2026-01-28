WPP Media elevates Shekhar Banerjee as Ajay Gupte steps down

WPP Media has elevated Shekhar Banerjee to the role of President, Client Solutions, South Asia. He succeeds Ajay Gupte, who has stepped down from the position.
Banerjee joined WPP Media in 2018 as Managing Partner - West at Wavemaker India. In 2023, he was promoted to Chief Client Officer - West, North and East at Wavemaker India. In his previous roles, he was responsible for client management and business operations across multiple regions.
Ajay Gupte is exiting the agency after holding leadership roles across India and Southeast Asia since 2011. During his tenure, he led client solutions functions and held senior responsibilities within the group.
Commenting on the development, Prasanth Kumar, CEO - South Asia, WPP Media, said, “Shekhar’s appointment comes at a time when clients are increasingly seeking integrated and data-led solutions to deliver measurable business impact. Throughout his journey at Wavemaker India and WPP Media, Shekhar has led product delivery across digital and offline channels and championed talent growth, driving impactful campaigns that have earned pride and trust from clients across industries. His leadership will be key as we continue to evolve our offerings and help clients navigate a rapidly changing media landscape."
Speaking at his appointment, Shekhar Banerjee said, “The integration of creativity, data, and technology is unlocking powerful new possibilities at WPP Media. I am excited to work with our teams to build solutions that deliver meaningful value to our clients and help propel WPP Media into its next phase of growth. As I step into this new role, I carry forward the learnings that continue to inspire me, and I would like to thank our clients for their continued trust and partnership. Their belief and support enable us to create meaningful, enduring impact together.”
Speaking on his exit, Ajay Gupte said, “After 15 incredible years and multiple roles within WPP Media, I am immensely grateful for the opportunities, challenges, and friendships that have shaped my career. Every chapter here has taught me resilience, collaboration, and the power of shared purpose. As I turn the page to new adventures, I carry with me memories that will always inspire me. I would like to thank every colleague who has been part of this journey.”