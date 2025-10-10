WPP Media secures integrated media mandate for Leeford Healthcare

WPP Media has been appointed to handle the integrated media strategy for five strategic brands in Leeford Healthcare Limited’s consumer portfolio, covering ATL, digital marketing, e-commerce, q-commerce, performance marketing, and SEO. The mandate includes an end-to-end strategy from digital commerce to consumer engagement.
The partnership with the agency aims to enhance brand visibility, optimise consumer journeys, and drive measurable business growth across India.
The agency is expected to take charge of planning and buying across platforms, deploying data-led strategies to deliver scale and efficiency.
Speaking of the mandate win, Navin Khemka, President, Client Solutions, WPP Media, South Asia, said, "Leeford Healthcare’s journey is deeply rooted in trusted healthcare while rapidly scaling into emerging categories like personal care and orthopedics. This mandate is more than just a media partnership; it is about shaping how a brand of scale and ambition connects with millions of consumers in an increasingly digital-first world. By bringing together data intelligence, commerce expertise, and creative storytelling, we will help build seamless consumer experiences across platforms and geographies. This win reaffirms our belief that the future of growth lies at the intersection of precision, performance, and purpose."
Amit Gupta, Founder & Managing Director, Leeford, added, “Our focus has always been on delivering trusted healthcare while transforming Leeford into a fast-expanding consumer powerhouse, one that blends healthcare credibility with lifestyle relevance. To scale this vision, we needed a partner who could combine strategic clarity with strong execution across our five strategic brands. WPP Media is best equipped to help strengthen our brands, enhance consumer engagement, and fuel the next chapter of our growth story across India.”