WPP Media secures integrated media strategy mandate for Orient Electric

WPP Media has secured the integrated media strategy mandate for Orient Electric Limited, covering media planning and buying across offline and digital channels.
The company, part of the $3 billion CKA Birla Group, operates in categories including fans, lighting, home appliances, switches, switchgear and wires. Under the mandate, the agency is expected to oversee strategy and execution across the consumer funnel, linking brand awareness efforts with purchase-related objectives.
Commenting on the partnership, Anika Agarwal, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, Orient Electric Limited, said, “Our focus is on amplifying Orient Electric’s growth through media strategies that merge creative storytelling with data-led performance. Our collaboration with WPP Media is about creating a connected media ecosystem that links innovation to customer experience. The work ahead is about turning every interaction into a meaningful experience, strengthening brand affinity while unlocking scalable impact across markets.”
Navin Khemka, President, Client Solutions, WPP Media South Asia, added, “Creativity reaches its fullest potential when seamlessly integrated with performance strategy. Through this partnership, we will bring together media and storytelling to reimagine how Orient Electric engages consumers across their daily lives. By combining integrated strategy with data-led precision and creative insight, our focus is on unlocking growth, driving relevance, and building long-term brand value and business growth in the dynamic and competitive marketplace.”
The agency said the assignment reflects a broader shift toward integrated media approaches in the electronics and smart-living sector, as brands seek to connect visibility, commerce and customer engagement across platforms.